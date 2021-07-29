Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2021 Soon; Official Website, Direct Link

  • Home
JAC Class 10 Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC, will declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results shortly at the official website -- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Written By Mridusmita Deku | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 3:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

JAC Class 10 Result: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC, will declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 results shortly at the official website -- jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The council will declare the results on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria as the exams were cancelled in view of Covid.

JAC Matric Result -- Direct Link

JAC Class 10 results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students viewing the Class 10 JAC results from these private portals are advised to cross-check the results with the official sources for authentication.

JAC Matric Result 2021: How to Check

  1. Visit the official websites -- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 10 result
  3. Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided
  4. Submit and view the Class 10 JAC results

How To Check JAC Class 10 Results On Private Portals

  1. Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net
  2. Select the state -- Jharkhand
  3. Select Class 10 results
  4. Register the roll number, email address and phone number
  5. Submit and access the JAC Class 10 results

JAC Jharkhand 10th result 2020 was declared by the state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, on July 8. The overall pass percentage last year was 75.01 per cent.

JAC Matric result
