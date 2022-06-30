Jharkhand Board Announces JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2022 declared

JAC Inter 12th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Board has announced the JAC Inter (Class 12) result for Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams on Thursday, June 30. The Jharkhand Inter result 2022 is now available to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th Arts was recorded at 97.43 percent, while, 92.75 per cent students cleared JAC 12th Commerce exam 2022. JAC 12th Exam Result 2022 Live

The Class 12 JAC results 2022 can also be checked at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check their JAC Jharkhand results 2022 by using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards.

In order to pass the Jharkhand board exams 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

After downloading the JAC 12th mark sheet, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the Inter marksheet, they need to get in touch with the Jharkhand Board authorities as soon as possible.