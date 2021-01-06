Jharkhand Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Exams From March 9

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be held from March 9, 2021. As per the JAC 2021 exam dates, the Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 upcoming exams till March 26. The JAC 2021 upcoming board exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols. The board is yet to release the detailed JAC Class 10 and Class 12 exams schedule. The date sheet of JAC Class 10 and Class 12 will include the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information.

Along with the JAC Class 10 and JAC Class 12 exam dates, the academic council has also announced that the upcoming 2021 exams of Classes 8, 9 and 11 will be held in the month of April.

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam and Odisha have declared their upcoming board exam dates.

As per the CBSE 2021 board exam dates, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021.

The upcoming 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 JAC exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode on the basis of 60 per cent reduced syllabus. The JAC Class 10 exams will be held for a total of 90 marks and JAC Class 12 exams for 100 marks.