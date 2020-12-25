Jharkhand announces annual scholarships for classes 10, 12 students

Jharkhand Education Ministry will award scholarships to all the underprivileged students who excel in their Classes 10 and 12 final examinations at state-level. The new scholarship scheme will be applicable to the students who appear for their Classes 10 and 12 final examinations from either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

The scholarships will be awarded to all the deserving students to encourage them to continue their studies and improve their performance.

In addition to the scholarship scheme for the students, the Jharkhand Education Ministry will also honour deserving teachers and school management committees on an annual basis.

Earlier on December 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on his Twitter handle that his government will soon launch a scholarship scheme for Class 12 students who wish to pursue higher education abroad. He made this announcement while felicitating Classes 10 and 12 students who excelled in final examinations in their respective schools.