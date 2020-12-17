  • Home
Jharkhand Allows Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 10, 12, Medical Colleges From December 21

The Jharkhand Government on Thursday gave its nod for reopening of schools outside containment zones for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 21, besides restarting classes in medical and dental colleges, and nursing institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 11:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Government on Thursday gave its nod for reopening of schools outside containment zones for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 21, besides restarting classes in medical and dental colleges, and nursing institutes.

Swimming pools, entertainment parks, processions, sporting events, coaching and all other educational institutions will remain shut, as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh.

Class 10 and Class 12 students would need the permission of their parents to attend schools. Alongside, online classes will also continue. Classes will also restart in medical and dental colleges, and nursing schools from December 21, as per the order. All educational institutes will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and UGC, the order said.

The exemptions have been given outside the containment zones, it mentioned. The Jharkhand Government also allowed the shooting of films. Further, the number of people allowed in religious sites and indoor halls was raised to 200. Up to 300 people have been allowed to gather in the open. The state government also allowed the reopening of Sri Krishna Administrative Training Institute, Rural Development Institute and Police Training Institute.

