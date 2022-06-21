  • Home
  • JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today
Live

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today

JAC Class 10th Result 2022, JAC Class 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 10th result 2022, JAC 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 2:30 PM. Check JAC result on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 9:30 am IST

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today
Check JAC 10th, 12th results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.ocm

Jharkhand 10th Result 2022, 12th Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science exams today, June 21. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. JAC board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in will host the JAC Class 10th result 2022 and JAC Class 12th result 2022 Science stream.

The Jharkhand board result 2022 due to be announced today was conducted in March-April. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC inter exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in JAC secondary 10th exam, this year.

JAC Result 2022 Class 10, 12: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. JAC Class 10th secondary, 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Live updates

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Live: JAC Class 10th result 2022, JAC Class 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 2:30 PM; direct link, websites, how to download scorecard at jac.nic.in

09:30 AM IST
June 21, 2022

Who Will Declare JAC 10th Result 2022 Jharkhand Board

The JAC 10th result 2022 will be declared by School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm today. Thereafter the jac.jharkhand.gov.in Class 10 2022 result link will be made active.




09:20 AM IST
June 21, 2022

JAC 12 Result 2022 Time

School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the JAC result 2022 Class 12 Inter Science result at 2:30 pm.

09:14 AM IST
June 21, 2022

JAC 10th Result 2022 Date And Time When

The Jharkhand board result 2022 Class 10 will be declared today, June 21. 


08:49 AM IST
June 21, 2022

JAC Matric, Inter Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the JAC website
  2. Click on the result link
  3. Login with roll number and other required details
  4. Submit and download JAC result 2022
08:36 AM IST
June 21, 2022

JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: Know Result Time

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Science result 2022 will be announced today at 2:30 PM. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in matriculation, 10th exam, this year. Also Read

08:17 AM IST
June 21, 2022

JAC Class 10th Result 2022, JAC Class 12th Science Result 2022 Today

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th Science result 2022 today, June 21. The secondary, inter science result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM today. 

