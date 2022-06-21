Image credit: shutterstock.ocm Check JAC 10th, 12th results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in

Jharkhand 10th Result 2022, 12th Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science exams today, June 21. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. JAC board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in will host the JAC Class 10th result 2022 and JAC Class 12th result 2022 Science stream.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Browse: Best Colleges in Jharkhand after 12th, Access Now!

The Jharkhand board result 2022 due to be announced today was conducted in March-April. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC inter exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in JAC secondary 10th exam, this year.

JAC Result 2022 Class 10, 12: How To Check