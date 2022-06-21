JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today
JAC Class 10th Result 2022, JAC Class 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 10th result 2022, JAC 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 2:30 PM. Check JAC result on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in
Jharkhand 10th Result 2022, 12th Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science exams today, June 21. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. JAC board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in will host the JAC Class 10th result 2022 and JAC Class 12th result 2022 Science stream.
The Jharkhand board result 2022 due to be announced today was conducted in March-April. As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC inter exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in JAC secondary 10th exam, this year.
JAC Result 2022 Class 10, 12: How To Check
- Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
- Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
- JAC Class 10th secondary, 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.
Live updates
