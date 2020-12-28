  • Home
  • Education
  • JET Agriculture 2020: Second Provisional Admission List Released

JET Agriculture 2020: Second Provisional Admission List Released

The second provisional admission list for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Agriculture 2020 has been released on December 28 on the official website jet2020aukota.com.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 11:07 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students
DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here
DU Releases 3rd Special Cut Off List For Science Courses
Jharkhand Chief Minister To Address India Conference At Harvard University
IP University Begins Registration For Second Round Of Spot Counselling
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
JET Agriculture 2020: Second Provisional Admission List Released
Agriculture University in Kota releases second provisional admission list
New Delhi:

The second provisional admission list for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Agriculture 2020 has been released on December 28 on the official website jet2020aukota.com. The candidates of JET-Agriculture 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website and using their login details. Those who qualify the JET Agriculture 2020 will be eligible to appear for the online counselling round. Candidates can apply for the counselling procedure till December 30 (5 pm). The final merit list will be released on the basis of the counselling and choices-filling rounds.

Steps to check the JET Agriculture 2020 provisional merit list

  • Visit the official JET Agriculture 2020

  • Click on counselling round tab

  • JET 2020 login window will appear. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, password and the examination type and click login.

  • The JET Agriculture 2020 provisional merit list will be released

The aspirants can also check the college-wise availability of seats for the postgraduate agriculture course on the official website itself. The list would also mention the annual and per semester fee.

The Agriculture University in Kota considers JET Agriculture entrance examination for admissions into graduation courses. The University is set to hold an online convocation programme to felicitate students passed out in 2019.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Test Agriculture University, Kota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19 And Schools, Colleges Closures In Year 2020
COVID-19 And Schools, Colleges Closures In Year 2020
BCECEB-NEET Counselling 2020: Bihar Releases Combined Rank List For Two Rounds
BCECEB-NEET Counselling 2020: Bihar Releases Combined Rank List For Two Rounds
NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students
NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students
CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates
CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
.......................... Advertisement ..........................