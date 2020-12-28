JET Agriculture 2020: Second Provisional Admission List Released

Agriculture University in Kota releases second provisional admission list

The second provisional admission list for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Agriculture 2020 has been released on December 28 on the official website jet2020aukota.com. The candidates of JET-Agriculture 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website and using their login details. Those who qualify the JET Agriculture 2020 will be eligible to appear for the online counselling round. Candidates can apply for the counselling procedure till December 30 (5 pm). The final merit list will be released on the basis of the counselling and choices-filling rounds.

Steps to check the JET Agriculture 2020 provisional merit list

Visit the official JET Agriculture 2020

Click on counselling round tab

JET 2020 login window will appear. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, password and the examination type and click login.

The JET Agriculture 2020 provisional merit list will be released

The aspirants can also check the college-wise availability of seats for the postgraduate agriculture course on the official website itself. The list would also mention the annual and per semester fee.

The Agriculture University in Kota considers JET Agriculture entrance examination for admissions into graduation courses. The University is set to hold an online convocation programme to felicitate students passed out in 2019.