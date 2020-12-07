JEST 2021: NCRA-TIFR Announce Dates For Joint Entrance Screening Test

  • Home
The online application for the Joint Entrance Screening Test can be submitted from January 11 to February 14, 2021 at jest.org.in

Dates for Joint Entrance Screening Test
New Delhi:

The National Centre for Radio Astrophysics and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research have announced the dates for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST). The online application for the test can be submitted from January 11 to February 14, 2021 at jest.org.in.

The test will be conducted on April 11, from 11 am.

JEST is required for admission to PhD or Integrated PhD programmes in Physics, Theoretical Computer Science, and Neuroscience in participating institutions.

The institutions that use the JEST score for admission include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore); the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati), Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) Bangalore, National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) Gurgaon, NCRA-TIFR Pune, Physics Research Laboratory (PRL) Ahmedabad, Raman Research Institute (RRI) Bangalore, SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS) Kolkata, TIFR Mumbai, TIFR-TCIS Hyderabad, and UGC-DAE-Consortium for Scientific Research (CSR) Indore.

Further, constituent institutes of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) Mumbai, Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI) Allahabad, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Kalpakkam, Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) Chennai, Institute of Physics (IOP) Bhubaneswar, IPR Gandhinagar, NISER Bhubaneswar, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Indore, Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) Kolkata, and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) Kolkata also consider the JEST score.

The eligibility criteria for entrance tests varies for different courses. Bsc (Physics or Mathematics) for Msc and Integrated PhD Bachelors in Engineering or Bachelors in Technology, and Masters in Engineering are also accepted by some colleges.

