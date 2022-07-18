JENPAS UG 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download

JENPAS UG 2022 result declared

JENPAS UG 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses (JENPAS UG) 2022 result today, July 18. The JENPAS UG result 2022 has been declared on the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the rank card for JENPAS UG 2022, the candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

The WBJEEB conducted JENPAS UG on May 15, 2022. The candidates who have made it to NCHM JEE 2022 Result will The board will release the JENPAS UG counselling schedule soon.

JENPAS UG 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'JENPAS UG' tab. Now, click on the link that reads, 'View/Download Rank Card for JENPAS UG 2022.' Enter your application number and date of birth. Your JENPAS UG rank card 2022 will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

JENPAS UG 2022 Result: Direct Link

The JENPAS UG 2022 exam is conducted for admission into various Undergraduate courses, including BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology, BSc in Critical Care Technology, BSc in Perfusion Technology, BSc in Physician Assistant, and Bachelor in Hospital Administration in various colleges/ institutes in West Bengal.