JEMAT 2022 Phase 3 Registration Ends Today; Exam On November 9

The JEMAT 2022 exam will be held on November 9.

JEMAT 2022: The Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2022 phase 3 application window will be closed today, November 5, 2022. Candidates can fill out the JEMAT 2022 online application form through the official website- cetmat.formflix.com. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) started the JEMAT 2022 phase 3 registrations on October 29. The JEMAT exam will be held on November 9, 2022.

To be eligible for the JEMAT 2022 exam candidates should have completed their graduation or other professional courses from a recognized university. Those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible for the exam. While applying online candidates who belong to the General category need to pay an application fee of Rs 600 and the OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 300 as the JEMAT application fee. The JEMAT phase 3 admit card will be released on the official website on November 7. 2022. Also Read || CAT 2022 Admit Card: Forgot CAT User ID, Password? Here's What MBA Aspirants Can Do

JEMAT 2022 Phase 3: Steps To Register Online

Step 1: Go to the website of JEMAT- cetmat.formflix.com.

Step 2: Register by filling in the required details.

Step 4: Now fill out the JEMAT application form and pay the JEMAT fee, and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Finally, download and take a printout of the JEMAT 2023 application form as it may be required for further processing.

JEMAT is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) for admission to the MBA and MHA programmes.