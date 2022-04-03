JEEStudentsWantJustice: Aspirants Run Campaign On Twitter Demanding 4 Attempts In JEE Main 2022

Aspirants run a campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts in JEE Main 2022

As the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway and closing on April 5, JEE Main aspirants are running a campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and a sufficient gap between the sessions. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Meanwhile, the aspirants along with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members rolled out a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Disappointed with 2 attempts, clash with board exams and less gap between sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, aspirants along with ministers and members of students' union took to their respective Twitter handle and urged Union Education Minister and NTA to postpone the 2nd session, conduct 4 sessions and provide sufficient gap between each session.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Cabinet Minister of Women and of Child development and social welfare department, Anila Bhendia, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into frenzy. I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students."





Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into frenzy.

I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students. #JEEStudentsWantJustice — Anila Bhendia (@AnilaBhendia) April 2, 2022

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member Tweeted, "JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation."





JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation.#JEEStudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/xtMRBe5ilt — Aditya Bhagat (@adityabhagatcg) April 2, 2022

Here are some Tweets posted by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 aspirants and students.





SC has directed to submit the representation for JEE Mains to authorities. Some people already went for their representation, but NTA neglected to accept them.



NTA has not only ignore the students but also disrespected SC verdict.#JEEStudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/vNy8ddSRnf — Tara✨ (@ark_tara) April 2, 2022





It is up to the GOI to decide whether they want to give a bright and blooming career to the JEE aspirants or make them suffer for the rest of their lives!#JEEStudentsWantJustice pic.twitter.com/c6XUHgRY2q — NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) April 2, 2022





Playing with the future of lakhs of students! @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA couldn't you understand the hardships of us fighting for nothing wrong! Going to court, sending tweets,depressed at study times..why couldn't you listen to our grievances #JEEStudentsWantJustice — Bhuvaneshmnr (@mnrbhuvanesh) April 1, 2022



