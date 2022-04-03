  • Home
#JEEStudentsWantJustice: Aspirants Run Campaign On Twitter Demanding 4 Attempts In JEE Main 2022

The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

As the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway and closing on April 5, JEE Main aspirants are running a campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and a sufficient gap between the sessions. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Meanwhile, the aspirants along with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members rolled out a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice.

Disappointed with 2 attempts, clash with board exams and less gap between sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, aspirants along with ministers and members of students' union took to their respective Twitter handle and urged Union Education Minister and NTA to postpone the 2nd session, conduct 4 sessions and provide sufficient gap between each session.

Cabinet Minister of Women and of Child development and social welfare department, Anila Bhendia, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into frenzy. I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students."


The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member Tweeted, "JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation."


Here are some Tweets posted by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 aspirants and students.





