#JEEMains2022 Trends: Engineering Aspirants Want JEE 2022 To Be Postponed; Here’s Why

JEE Main 2022: Students are now saying that there are floods in some parts of the country and protests against union government’s Agnipath scheme and therefore want JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam to be postponed.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 6:18 pm IST
Worried students want JEE Mains 2022 exam be postponed
New Delhi:

With just a day left for the start of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1, students are now demanding the postponement of the exam. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 has been scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 29. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2022 admit card today, June 21. However, students citing that there are floods in some parts of the country and protests against the union government’s Agnipath scheme, want JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam to be postponed. Engineering aspirants have been using #JEEMains2022 on Twitter and tagging the Education Minister, Prime Minister and NTA to make their voices heard.

The protests against the Agnipath scheme have spread to several parts of the country. After protests in Bihar, states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana also have reported violent protests. Farmer’s body has called for a nationwide strike on June 24.

Assam, meanwhile, is reeling under floods which have now affected over 47 lakh people in the state.

An aspirant has shared a petition demanding the postponement of JEE Main 2022 June session.

“Even though there no problem in few places in the country but few other cities, students are facing travelling issue. So i think NTA should take this into consideration,” an aspirant said.

Another aspirant urging postponement said: "My centre is 250 km away and all the trains have been cancelled. Internet has been shut down in many districts of Bihar. Farmers are going on a nationwide protest on June 24."

JEE Main 2022 admit cards issued today can be downloaded by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through the application numbers and dates of birth. No JEE Main admit card 2022 will be sent by post. As per the JEE Main 2022 exam dates, this year, JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions -- June and July. While the first session is scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 and July 30.

JEE Main 2022
