JEEMain2023 Trends On Twitter; Aspirants Want January Session Be Deferred, Says It Clashes With Boards

JEE Main 2023 dates out; students want first session exam be postponed

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, 2023 dates, aspirants now are trending JEEMain2023 on microblogging site - Twitter and demanding the January session it be deferred. The NTA JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. The first session is set to be held between January 24 and January 31, while the next will be held from April 6 to 12.

Several students on Twitter have been demanding the JEE Main 2023 January exams be postponed as it clashes with CBSE board exam practical exams. While several others are saying that Bihar board Class 12 exams are starting on February 1, 2023 and therefore want NTA to be considerate towards them.

A JEE Main 2023 aspirant in the microblogging site said: “Pls don't ruin our future..it is impossible to give jee mains while also preparing for boards, preboards and praticals... atleast think of Bihar board students who have boards from 1st Feb...we beg.”

A JEE Main 2023 aspirant in the microblogging site said: "Pls don't ruin our future..it is impossible to give jee mains while also preparing for boards, preboards and praticals... atleast think of Bihar board students who have boards from 1st Feb...we beg."

Pleading to consider requests of students, another said: "NTA has taken worst decision we students have our preboards and our board practicals just before jee mains this affects many of our preparation for JEE. Pls consider the request of the students."

NTA has taken worst decision we students have our preboards and our board practicals just before jee mains this affects many of our preparation for jee.

Pls consider the request of the students.#PostponeJEE2023 #JEEMain2023 #JEE2023 #NTA — Sid_kingmaker05 (@SKingmaker05) December 16, 2022

Some others want the first session of the engineering entrance exam to be held in April. "Reschedule the #JEEMains2023 Dates.Students couldn't get proper time for preparation," another added.

NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 has been activated and will remain open till January 12, 2023.