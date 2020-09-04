Image credit: jeecup.nic.in JEECUP Admit Card 2020: UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2020 Soon At Jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will soon release the JEECUP 2020 admit card. The UP Polytechnic admit card will be available on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. According to official information, JEECUP admit card will be released “before 8 days” from the examination date. The JEECUP Polytechnic Examinations for all the groups will be conducted from September 12 to September 15.

The UP Polytechnic entrance exams will be conducted in shifts between 9 am and 12 noon and between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on the JEECUP 2020 exam dates.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards.

JEECUP 2020: How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2020

Once released, candidates will be able to download their UP Polytechnic admit card by following these steps:

Go to the official website, jeecup.nic.in. Find and click on the “UP Polytechnic admit card 2020” link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit and download the UPJEE Polytechnic admit card.

For groups other than A, E1, and E2, UP Polytechnic 2020 entrance examination will be conducted online.

For questions related to online examination, candidates can contact the JEECUP helpdesk at 7204459196 , 7204459208, or email at upjee2020@gmail.com, the board said.

Candidates can also take UP Polytechnic mock tests at the official website, jeecup.nic.in, to understand the pattern of the online examination.

The UP-JEE Polytechnic will be conducted for 400 marks. There will be a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying four marks.

The total duration of the test will be 180 minutes. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.