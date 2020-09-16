  • Home
UPJEE 2020 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released UPJEE answer key 2020 at jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key Released At Jeecup.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

UPJEE Answer Key 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released UPJEE 2020 answer key on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for UPJEE 2020 on September 12 and September 15 can download the answer by using their login credentials. UPJEE answer key has been released for all the groups -- A, E1, E2, B,C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8.

JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can raise objections on the UPJEE answer key 2020 up to September 19, 2020. After receiving responses from the students, the board will release the final answer key.

JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020: How To Download

  1. Go to jeecup.nic.in.

  2. Click on the “Online Examinations (Group B,C,D,F,G,H,I & K1 to K8) Question and Answer Challenge” link.

  3. Enter your roll number and application number.

  4. Submit and download the UPJEE 2020 answer key.

How To Challange UPJEE Answer Key 2020

  1. Find the answer key challenge option on the official website.

  2. Login using your credentials.

  3. Select the option to challenge UPJEE answer key.

  4. Mark your responses, pay the fee and submit.

The merit list of UPJEE 2020 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. After the declaration of result, JEECUP will start online counselling for 67 courses in 1,296 participating institutions.

