JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared, How To Check

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 3 seat allotment list has been released on September 20. Candidates can check the JEECUP counselling 2022 round three seat allotment result 2022 on the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

The document verification will be held from September 20 to 22. The candidates can pay the admission fee till September 23. The JEECUP counselling 2022 third round registration was concluded on September 18.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in Click on JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment 2022 result link Enter log-in details- application number, password JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam result was earlier announced on July 18. UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

