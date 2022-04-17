JEECUP extends the application process for UPJEE Polytechnic exams

  • Home
JEECUP Extends The Application Process For UPJEE 2022 Polytechnic Exams

Aspirants can get the UPJEE 2022 application form till April 30, 2022 on the official websites- jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 17, 2022 11:02 am IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022. Aspirants can get the UPJEE application form till April 30, 2022 on the official websites- jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Previously, JEECUP was supposed to conclude the registration process for UPJEE 2022 on April 17. But later it was carried over to April 30. The UPJEE 2022 application process started on February 15, 2022. JEECUP UPJEE exams are scheduled to be started on June 6, 2022 and will end on June 10, 2022.

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for the students who are willing to get admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test, the UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared. The allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions including at private and government colleges will be done through online counselling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE: How To Apply

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Register with names and contact details

Fill the required details

Pay the application fee online

Submit

UPJEE 2022 will be held in groups including A, E1, and E2, B to K and L. The aspirants can submit one application form in each group or can submit four application forms in total.

