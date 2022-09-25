  • Home
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Begins; Details Here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The JEECUP 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be announced on September 27. Check at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 25, 2022 6:37 pm IST

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Begins; Details Here
Apply for JEECUP 2022 round 4 counselling process at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling 2022 round 4 registration has been started, the candidates can apply on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates need to use application number, password to apply for JEECUP 2022 counselling. They need to fill the application form, pay the registration fee, and to complete the other process.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The candidates need to appear for round 4 document verification at the district help centres and pay the admission fee till September 30.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: Steps To Register

Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 4 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"

Enter application number, date of birth

Register with required details for round 4 counselling

Download, take a printout of the application form for further reference.

The JEECUP 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be announced on September 27. "Registration and choice filling of qualified / not Qualified, other state candidate and candidate not admitted / allotted any institute upto previous rounds of JEECUP 2022 counselling has started. Results of 4th round will be announced on 27 September,” the notification read.

JEECUP 2022 round one seat allotment result was earlier announced on September 10, round 2 allotment result on September 14 and round 3 allotment result on September 19.

