JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Released At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEECUP 2022 round 2 seat allotment list available at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) second seat allotment list has been released today, September 14. The candidates who registered for JEECUP counselling 2022 can check the round two seat allotment result 2022 on the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification till September 17.

UP JEECUP 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in Click on JEECUP 2022 round 2 seat allotment 2022 result link Enter log-in details- application number, password JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 3 is likely to commence from September 16 onwards. The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam result was earlier announced on July 18, the exam was held from June 27 to 30.

UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.