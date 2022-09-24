  • Home
Candidates need to log in with their application number and password, fill out the application form, pay the registration fee, fill out the choices, and select the locking option to register for JEECUP round 4 counselling.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 3:58 pm IST

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration For Round 4 Begins Tomorrow
JEECUP counselling 2022 round 4 will begin tomorrow, September 25.
Image credit: Shuttertstock

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling 2022 round 4 will begin tomorrow, September 25, 2022. Candidates can submit their JEECUP counselling 2022 round 4 applications on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and password, fill out the application form, pay the registration fee, fill out the choices, and select the locking option to register for JEECUP round 4 counselling.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

Candidates who qualified in the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam but were not allotted a seat in the rounds 1, round 2 and round 3 counselling can submit an application for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 4. The JEECUP counselling 2022 is held for a total of eight rounds.

The JEECUP counselling 2022 is held for admissions to various programmes offered by polytechnic institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The counselling result was declared on July 19.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Round 4 registration begins

September 25, 2022

Last date to register

September 26, 2022

Choice filling and locking

September 25 - 26, 2022

Round 4 seat allotment

September 27, 2022

Document verification

September 28 - 30, 2022

Fee deposition

September 28 - 30, 2022

Round 5 registrations begins

September 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)
