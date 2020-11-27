  • Home
JEECUP Counselling 2020: Additional Round Registration Begins

UP JEECUP Counselling 2020 Date: Registration for the 10th or additional round of the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling starts today at jeecup.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 1:29 pm IST

JEECUP Counselling 2020: Additional Round Registration From Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh will hold an additional (10th) round of JEECUP 2020 counselling and registration for it has been started on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. In this round, direct admission will be given to candidates who were not allotted up to round 9 and also to those candidates who did not appear in JEECUP 2020. The additional round has been introduced following direction by the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) to set December 5 as the deadline for admission to diploma programmes, JEECUP said in a statement.

Last date for online registration for the additional round of UPJEE counselling is November 30 for non-UPJEE 2020 candidates. For candidates who appeared in the state entrance exam, the last date for registration is December 3.

Seat allotment result of the additional round will be announced on December 4.

JEECUP Counselling 2020: Important Dates (Round 10)

Event

Date

Registration for non-JEECUP 2020 candidates

November 27-30, 2020

Registration for candidates not allotted upto round 9

December 2 to 3

Choice filling and locking

December 2 to 3

Seat allotment

December 4

Document verification at allotted institutes

December 4 to 5 (up to 5 pm)

Fee deposition through login

December 4 to 5 (up to 11:59 pm)

Steps to register for UPJEE round 10 counselling

Fresh candidates can register following these steps:

  1. Go to the official website, upjee.nic.in

  2. Click on ‘JEECUP Direct Admission Registration Round-10’

  3. Click on ‘Fresh Candidate Registration’

  4. Read the instructions and click on ‘I Agree’

  5. Fill in the registration form and submit

Recently, Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) announced that it will not conduct Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE) from next year. Instead, the JEE Main scores will be used for admissions in 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.

