  • Home
  • Education
  • JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14

JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14

JEECUP 2022 counselling round 6 seat allotment result will be declared today on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 12:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 4 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Begins; Details Here
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 4 Registration Starts Today, Check Steps To Apply
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration For Round 4 Begins Tomorrow
JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14
JEECUP 2022 counselling round 6 allotment result will be declared today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEECUP Counseling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 6 counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, October 13, 2022. Candidates can check and download the JEECUP round 6 allotment result through the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll numbers to check the JEECUP counselling seat allotment result.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will need to attend the document verification process at the allotted institutes from October 14 to October 16. The round 6 fee deposition by the candidate through their login will also be conducted from tomorrow and will end on October 16, 2022.

The JEECUP official website reads, "Candidates, who have applied in round 6 counselling through direct admission, are not allowed to fill the choice(s) of Government institutes. So those candidates, who have already filled the choices of Government institutes, kindly remove them and fill the choices again."

To check the JEECUP round 6 seat allotment list candidates first need to visit the official website and then from the homepage click on the seat allotment result link. Candidates will need to enter their roll number to download the allotment list. It is compulsory for the candidates to take a printout of the allotment result as it may be required for further processing.

Click here for more Education News
JEECUP allotment result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points
IIITDM Kancheepuram Appoints Professor M V Kartikeyan As Its New Director
IIITDM Kancheepuram Appoints Professor M V Kartikeyan As Its New Director
Tamil Nadu TNEA Counselling Provisional Allotment For Upward Opted Candidates Out At Tneaonline.org
Tamil Nadu TNEA Counselling Provisional Allotment For Upward Opted Candidates Out At Tneaonline.org
MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link
MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................