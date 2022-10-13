JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14

Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP 2022 counselling round 6 allotment result will be declared today.

JEECUP Counseling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 6 counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, October 13, 2022. Candidates can check and download the JEECUP round 6 allotment result through the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll numbers to check the JEECUP counselling seat allotment result.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will need to attend the document verification process at the allotted institutes from October 14 to October 16. The round 6 fee deposition by the candidate through their login will also be conducted from tomorrow and will end on October 16, 2022.

The JEECUP official website reads, "Candidates, who have applied in round 6 counselling through direct admission, are not allowed to fill the choice(s) of Government institutes. So those candidates, who have already filled the choices of Government institutes, kindly remove them and fill the choices again."

To check the JEECUP round 6 seat allotment list candidates first need to visit the official website and then from the homepage click on the seat allotment result link. Candidates will need to enter their roll number to download the allotment list. It is compulsory for the candidates to take a printout of the allotment result as it may be required for further processing.