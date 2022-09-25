JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 4 Registration Starts Today, Check Steps To Apply

JEECUP Counseling 2022 round 4 registration

JEECUP Counseling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will commence the registration process for UP JEE (Polytechnic) counselling 2022 round 4 today, September 25. The candidates can register for JEECUP counselling 2022 on the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling process by logging in through their application number and password, fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, fill the choices and select the locking option.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The JEECUP counselling round 4 registration is for those aspirants who have qualified or not qualified, other state candidates and not admitted candidates upto third round of the counselling process. Eligible candidates can register online, pay the application fee, fill the choices and lock their choices from September 25 to 26, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling round four seat allotment result will be declared on September 27.

The candidates can appear for the JEECUP counselling round 4 document verification at the district help centres and pay the admission fee between September 27 and September 30. If a candidate select the float option, s/he will have to deposit Rs 3,000 as a security deposit and after the document verification, the candidates have to pay the complete admission fee of the institution.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: How To Register