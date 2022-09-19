JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

JEECUP 2022 round 3 allotment result today

JEECUP 2022 Counseling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 3 seat allotment list will be released today, September 19. Candidates can check the JEECUP counselling 2022 round three seat allotment result 2022 on the official website- jeecup.nic.in. The JEECUP counselling 2022 third round registration was conducted between September 16 and September 18, 2022.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The JEECUP counselling 2022 document verification for round three candidates will be held from September 20 to 22. The candidates opting for freezing option can pay the admission fee at allotted colleges till September 23, 2022. Candidates will have to carry their allotment letters and the documents for verification to the help centres and pay the course fees to confirm admission.

How To Check JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in Click on JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment 2022 result link Enter log-in details- application number, password JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

In case of selecting the float option, the candidate will have to deposit Rs 3,000 as a security deposit and after the document verification, the candidates have to pay the complete admission fee of the institution.