JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 round three seat allotment result on September 19

JEECUP Counseling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 3 registration will be concluded today, September 18. Candidates can register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To register for Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling process, candidates need to login with their application number and password, fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, fill the choices and select the locking option.

The JEECUP 2022 round three seat allotment result will be released on September 19. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will be held on September 20 to 22, while the admission fee can be submitted till September 23, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: Steps To Register

Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the activity board Then click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022" Enter your application number and date of birth Register with the required details for round 3 counselling Fill in the choices and then click on submit Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

The JEECUP 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 14.