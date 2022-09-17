JEECUP 2022 Counselling round 3 registration at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the registration process for UP JEE (Polytechnic) 2022 round 3 counselling. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the JEECUP counselling round 3 through the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To register for Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling process, candidates need to login with their application number and password, fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, fill the choices and select the locking option.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The JEECUP counselling 2022 third round registration has been started on September 16 and will conclude on September 18, 2022. The round three JEECUP seat allotment result will be available on the official website on September 19, 2022. The document verification of shortlisted candidates will be held on September 20 to 22, while the admission fee can be submitted till September 23, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: How To Register

Visit the official website-jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the activity board

Then click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"

Enter your application number and date of birth

Register with the required details for round 3 counselling

Fill in the choices and then click on submit

Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Direct Link: JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3 Registration

The candidates who have registered for JEECUP counselling 2022 in phase1, phase 2 or phase 3 will be able to fill the choices only at the stage of registration. In the next phase, allotment will be done on the basis of the seat choices filled by the candidate in the previous phase. The JEECUP counselling round 4 registration will be held for other state candidates. In case of selecting the float option, the candidate will have to deposit Rs 3,000 as a security deposit and after the document verification, the candidates have to pay the complete admission fee of the institution.