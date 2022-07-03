JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Out; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP Answer Key 2022

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) answer key 2022 has been released today (July 03) by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). The JEECUP answer key download link has been activated on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the UP JEE answer key 2022 by providing details like, application number and date of birth.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

Along with the JEECUP Answer Key 2022, the UPJEE Council has also issued the question paper and answer key for all group. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) - 2022 was conducted between June 27 and June 30, 2022. Now the tentative JEECUP 2022 answer key is available for download from the official site.

The UPJEE Council has also provided facility to challenge the JEECUP answer key 2022 at jeecup admission.nic.in. The candidates can submit objection(s) by paying the processing fee of Rs 100 per challenge. The exam conducting authorities will overview the challenges received and will issue the final answer key there after. Candidates should note that challenges received without processing fee will not be entertained by the exam authorities.

Steps to Check JEECUP Answer Key 2022

1. Browse the official website of UP JEE (Polytechnic) - jeecup.nic.in.

2. Click on the link reads, "Question and Answer challenge online examination UPJEE-2022".

3. On the new page, enter the required credentials and the JEECUP Answer Key 2022 will be displayed.

4. Check the JEECUP answer key and download the pdf on your device.

Direct Link: JEECUP Answer Key 2022

Students can also download the JEECUP Answer Key 2022 for self evaluation of marks scored by them. Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council conducts the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE(P) to offer admission to candidates in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.