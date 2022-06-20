JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP admit card 2022 out

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic). The JEECUP 202 admit card is available to download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the UP Polytechnic exam 2022 can now download the JEECUP admit card 2022 using their application number and date of birth or password.

JEECUP admit card 2022 will contain the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on "Download Admit Card of JEECUP 2022" link. Enter your application number and password and click on sign in. JEECUP 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

The Uttar Pradesh JEECUP is a computer based exam conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in JEECUP exam 2022, the candidates will get preferences in choosing colleges for admission.