JEECUP 2022: UPJEE (Polytechnic) Round 1 Counselling Begins; Details Here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the registration process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counselling 2022 today, September 7. The candidates who have qualified Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic programme can register for JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with application number and password to apply for JEECUP counselling process.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 1 registration along with fee payment, choice filling and locking will be held between September 7 and September 9, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 10. Eligible candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification from September 11 to 13, 2022. The counselling registration fee for all candidates is Rs 250. The JEECUP 2022 counselling process will be held in eight rounds.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 1 registration, One-time payment of registration fee September 7 to 9, 2022

Round 1 choice filling and locking September 7 to 9, 2022

JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result

September 10, 2022 Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, Document Verification September 11 to 13, 2022 Round 1 security fee (Rs 3,000) deposition by Float candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the Freeze candidate September 11 to 13, 2022



UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Registration and Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2022' link.

Enter the application number, password and security pin to log in

The JEECUP basic details will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees.

Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

Direct Link: JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration

Click here for more Education News