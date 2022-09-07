JEECUP 2022: UPJEE (Polytechnic) Round 1 Counselling Begins; Details Here
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the registration process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counselling 2022 today September 7.
JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the registration process for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counselling 2022 today, September 7. The candidates who have qualified Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic programme can register for JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with application number and password to apply for JEECUP counselling process.
The JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 1 registration along with fee payment, choice filling and locking will be held between September 7 and September 9, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 10. Eligible candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification from September 11 to 13, 2022. The counselling registration fee for all candidates is Rs 250. The JEECUP 2022 counselling process will be held in eight rounds.
JEECUP Counselling 2022: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|JEECUP Counselling 2022 round 1 registration, One-time payment of registration fee
|September 7 to 9, 2022
|Round 1 choice filling and locking
|September 7 to 9, 2022
|JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result
|September 10, 2022
|Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, Document Verification
|September 11 to 13, 2022
|Round 1 security fee (Rs 3,000) deposition by Float candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the Freeze candidate
|September 11 to 13, 2022
UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Registration and Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2022' link.
- Enter the application number, password and security pin to log in
- The JEECUP basic details will appear on the screen
- Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees.
- Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.
