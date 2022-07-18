  • Home
JEECUP Result 2022: The JEECUP 2022 result is now available for download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UP Polytechnic exam 2022 can access the rank card of JEECUP 2022 using their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 6:26 pm IST

JEECUP 2022 Result Declared At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link Here
JEECUP 2022 result announced

JEECUP Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced result for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), or JEECUP 2022 today, July 18. The JEECUP 2022 result is now available for download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UP Polytechnic exam 2022 can access the rank card of JEECUP 2022 using their application number and date of birth.

The JEECUP 2022 entrance exam was held from June 27 to June 30. The answer key for the Polytechnic exam was released on July 3. The Uttar Pradesh JEECUP 2022 was held as a computer-based exam for admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses.

JEECUP Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

  1. Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Download Rank Card of JEECUP 2022" link.
  3. Enter all the required credentials-- application number, date of birth and security pin
  4. Click on 'Submit'
  5. Your UPJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen
  6. Download UPJEE result, and take a print out for further reference.

JEECUP Result 2022: Direct Link

The qualified candidates will now be called for the JEECUP counselling process and will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process. The seat allotment process for JEECUP 2022 will be done in three rounds.

