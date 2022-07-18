JEECUP 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEECUP 2022 result today

JEECUP 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) result will be announced today, July 18. "JEECUP 2022 results will be announced on July 18 evening," the notification read. The candidates who have appeared in the JEECUP 2022 exam can check result and download scorecard on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2022 scorecard can be downloaded using log-in credentials- application number and date of birth.

JEECUP 2022 was earlier scheduled to commence from June 6, which was later deferred to June 27. JEECUP 2022 answer key was earlier released on July 3.

JEECUP Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on JEECUP 2022 result link Candidates will be redirected to a new login page Enter the UPJEE roll number, date of birth and security pin Click on 'Submit' UPJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen Download UPJEE scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who got qualified in JEECUP 2022 will be eligible to apply for the counselling process and will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process. The seat allotment process will be done in three rounds.

JEECUP 2022 is a computer based exam conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in JEECUP 2022, the candidates will get preferences in choosing colleges for admission.