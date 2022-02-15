JEECUP 2022: Registration For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Begins

UPJEE (Polytechnic) application begins

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the registration link to apply online for the UPJEE (Polytechnic). Students can apply for UPJEE Polytechnic at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions including at private and government colleges, will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 Official Notification

UP JEECUP 2022 exam will be held between June 6 and June 9 for various groups. Applicants while registering for the exam will be required to specify their group while filling the UP Polytechnic online form 2022.

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Register with names and contact details

Fill the required details

Pay the application fee online

Submit

The application fee of UPJEE 2022 is Rs 350 for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates, it is Rs 250.