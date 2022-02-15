  • Home
  • Education
  • JEECUP 2022: Registration For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Begins

JEECUP 2022: Registration For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Begins

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the registration link to apply online for the UPJEE (Polytechnic).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 6:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UPJEE 2022 Application Process To Begin Today; Important Details
Application For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Uttar Pradesh UPJEE 2022 Exam Schedule Released, Registration Begins On February 15
JEECUP 2021 Counselling: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Seat Allotment List Today
JEECUP 2021: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Of Counselling Begins Today
UPJEE 2021 Result Declared; Counselling Begins Tomorrow
JEECUP 2022: Registration For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Begins
UPJEE (Polytechnic) application begins
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the registration link to apply online for the UPJEE (Polytechnic). Students can apply for UPJEE Polytechnic at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2022 is April 17.

Admissions Open 2021: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here 

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions including at private and government colleges, will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 Official Notification

UP JEECUP 2022 exam will be held between June 6 and June 9 for various groups. Applicants while registering for the exam will be required to specify their group while filling the UP Polytechnic online form 2022.

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps

  • Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Register with names and contact details
  • Fill the required details
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit

The application fee of UPJEE 2022 is Rs 350 for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates, it is Rs 250.

Click here for more Education News
UPJEE JEECUP result UPJEEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Not Tomorrow, Confirms Official
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Not Tomorrow, Confirms Official
CBSE Not To Announce 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Tomorrow, Says Official
CBSE Not To Announce 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Tomorrow, Says Official
IISER Bhopal Researchers Develop Porous Organic Polymers To Remove Micropollutants From Water
IISER Bhopal Researchers Develop Porous Organic Polymers To Remove Micropollutants From Water
ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished
ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished
UGC Extends Deadline To Send Feedback On Draft Higher Educational Qualification Framework
UGC Extends Deadline To Send Feedback On Draft Higher Educational Qualification Framework
.......................... Advertisement ..........................