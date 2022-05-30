JEECUP 2022 Postponed, Revised UPJEE Exam Schedule Soon

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEECUP 2022 was scheduled to be held from June 6

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) exam dates have been postponed. "Online CBT based examinations of JEECUP(Polytechnic)-2022 has been postponed, new date will be announced shortly," the official statement mentioned. JEECUP 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held from June 6 to 10, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 will be a computer-based exam held for students seeking admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes.

JEECUP 2022 admit card will be released soon. Candidates can download the JEECUP 2022 hall ticket using application number and password. UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the JEECUP 2022 official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on JEECUP admit card 2022 link Enter log-in credentials- application number and password JEECUP 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further references.

UPJEEP merit list will be prepared on the basis of the scores secured in the entrance exam. For details on JEECUP 2022, please visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.