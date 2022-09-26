JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 4 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock The JEECUP 2022 counselling process will be held for a total of eight rounds.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 counselling round 4 registrations will end today, September 26. Candidates can apply online through the official website –jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling can apply for round 4 of the JEECUP counselling 2022.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Direct Link

To go ahead with the JEECUP 2022 counselling process candidates need to visit the official website of JEECUP 2022 and on the homepage, click on the round 4 registration link. Candidates then need to enter the required credentials to log in and fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling fees. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the JEECUP 2022 counselling application form as they may require it for other formalities.

The JEECUP 2022 round 4 counselling result is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, September 27. Candidates whose names will be on the list need to appear for the document verification process from September 28 to September 30, 2022. Candidates who have not been allotted a seat in round 4 can apply for the next round of counselling from September 28. The counselling process will be held for a total of eight rounds.