JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Ends Today; Details Here

JEECUP 2022 counselling round two ends today, September 13.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling 2022 registrations and choice filling process for the second round will end today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The result of the JEECUP Round 2 counselling will be available on the official website tomorrow, September 14, 2022.

Along with the JEECUP counselling 2022 registrations, candidates can do the choice filling and locking. Candidates can fill out as many as choices they want. The online freeze or float option selection and document verification process will take place from September 15 to September 17, 2022.

To register for the JEECUP counselling candidates first need to visit the official website and then go to the activity board. One then needs to click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 2 for JEECUP Counselling 2022" and enter the application number and date of birth. After that register with the required details, fill in the choices and then click on submit. It is mandatory for candidates to download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

The UPJEE(Polytechnic) examination was held from June 27 to 30. The result of the UPJEE(P) exam was declared on July 18, 2022. Candidates who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic result 2022 will be eligible to participate in the UP JEECUP counselling 2022.