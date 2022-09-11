  • Home
The last date to register for the JEECUP round 2 counselling is September 13.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 5:21 pm IST

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Begins; Direct Link Here
JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 begins today, September 11.
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 counselling round 2 registration has started today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the JEECUP counselling round 2 through the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to register for the JEECUP round 2 counselling is September 13.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The candidates can apply for JEECUP counselling 2022 using the login credentials- application number and password. Candidates need to pay the JEECUP round 2 counselling registration fee, choice filling, and locking during the counselling process.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Direct Link

The result of the JEECUP Round 2 counselling will be available on the official website on September 14, 2022. The online freeze or float option selection and document verification process will take place from September 15 to September 17, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration Process

  • Visit the official website-jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the activity board
  • Then click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 2 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Register with the required details for Round 2 counselling
  • Fill in the choices and then click on submit
  • Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.
JEECUP result
