JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Begins; Direct Link Here

JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 begins today, September 11.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 counselling round 2 registration has started today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the JEECUP counselling round 2 through the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to register for the JEECUP round 2 counselling is September 13.

The candidates can apply for JEECUP counselling 2022 using the login credentials- application number and password. Candidates need to pay the JEECUP round 2 counselling registration fee, choice filling, and locking during the counselling process.

The result of the JEECUP Round 2 counselling will be available on the official website on September 14, 2022. The online freeze or float option selection and document verification process will take place from September 15 to September 17, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration Process