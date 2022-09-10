  • Home
  • JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification from September 11 to 13. Download round 1 seat allotment list at jeecup.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 10:40 am IST

Download JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment list at jeecup.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) first seat allotment list will be released today, September 10. Candidates who registered for JEECUP counselling 2022 can check the round one seat allotment result 2022 on the official website- jeecup.nic.in. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEECUP 2022 Score, Check Now

The candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification from September 11 to 13, 2022.

UP JEECUP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in
  2. Click on JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment 2022 result link
  3. Enter log-in details- application number, password
  4. JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will have to carry their allotment letters and the documents for verification to the help centres and pay the course fees to confirm admission. In case, candidates are not satisfied with their UPJEE (P) allotted seats, they can choose the FLOAT option with a payment of Rs 3000. The second round of JEECUP counselling registration will commence on September 11.

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam result was earlier announced on July 18. UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

