JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 1 Application Process To End Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com UPJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 10

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling for round one will be closed today, September 9. The candidates who have qualified Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic programme can register for JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates can apply for JEECUP counselling 2022 using log-in credentials- application number and password.

According to UPJEE, the round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 10, the candidates can select the freeze/float option and appear for document verification from September 11 to 13, 2022.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UP Polytechnic E Counselling Registration link Enter the candidate's number and date of birth Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam result was declared on July 18, the exam conducted from June 27 to June 30. UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.