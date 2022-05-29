  • Home
JEECUP 2022 Admit Cards Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here’s How To Download

The candidates appearing for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 will be able to get their JEECUP admit cards 2022 on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 29, 2022 10:21 am IST

JEECUP 2022 admit cards will be released today, May 29
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEECUP Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council is set to issue the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022. The candidates appearing for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 will be able to get their JEECUP admit cards 2022 on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The aspirants have to submit their application number and password to download the JEECUP 2022 admit cards. The Joint Entrance Examination Council has instructed the candidates to carry their JEECUP admit cards while appearing for the examination.

The JEECUP 2022 is scheduled to be conducted between June 6 to 10, 2022. The candidates who have successfully registered for the JEECUP 2022 exam will be able to download their admit card and appear for the examination. The JEECUP admit card will contain details including exam centre, exam date, time and guidelines. The UPJEE(P) 2022 application process was concluded on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 admit card: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the JEECUP 2022 official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'download JEECUP admit card 2022'.
  3. Login using the credentials including the application number and password
  4. UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy for future reference.

JEECUP 2022 will be a computer-based exam for students seeking admission to diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic), technology and management offered by the participating institutes. “UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh,” the official website reads.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)
