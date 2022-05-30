JEECUP 2022 Admit Card Likely Today: Direct Link, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEECUP 2022 will be held from June 6 to 10

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) on Monday, May 30. The candidates who will appear for the UPJEE 2022 can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 10, 2022.

JEECUP admit card 2022 will contain the details of candidate's exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines. The application process was earlier concluded on April 30.

JEECUP 2022 admit card will be available on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once released. Click on the JEECUP admit card 2022 link, and download the hall ticket using application number and password. UPJEE Polytechnic admit card 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the JEECUP 2022 official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on JEECUP admit card 2022 link Use log-in credentials- application number and password JEECUP 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

JEECUP 2022 is a computer based exam conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in JEECUP 2022, the candidates will get preferences in choosing colleges for admission.