JEECUP 2021: UPJEE (Polytechnic) From August 31; Details On Admit Card, Mock Test

JEECUP 2021: The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exams will be held between August 31 and September 4. Students will be able to appear for the mock test at the official website of JEECUP.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 7:36 pm IST

UPJEE (polytechnic) mock test links at jeecup.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the link for appearing in the online mock test for the Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic). The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exams will be held between August 31 and September 4. Students will be able to appear for the mock test at the official website of JEECUP.

The mock tests ahead of the UPJEE (Polytechnic) exams are meant to help students appearing for the state level joint entrance exams to get accustomed to the examination process.

How To Appear For UPJEE (Polytechnic) Mock Test

Step 1: Go to JEECUP website

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the link -- Mock Test For Online Entrance Examination 2021

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials -- name, email ID, course, time

Step 4: Submit and appear for the mock test

As per JEECUP guidelines on UPJEE (Polytechnic) examinations, the students will be provided two hours and 30 minutes to take the test. The entrance exams will be held in three shifts. While the first will be conducted between 8 am and 10:30 am, the second and third shifts will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEECUP UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 Admit Card

Students will be able to download the UPJEE JEECUP 2021 admit cards from August 25. To access the admit cards, students will have to enter their login credentials including names and courses applied for.

How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to JEECUP 2021 website -- jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the UPJEE admit cards

