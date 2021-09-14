JEECUP 2021: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Of Counselling Begins Today

JEECUP 2021: UPJEE counselling begins today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will begin the first round of Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling today, September 14. The UPJEE (Polytechnic) first-round of counselling will continue till September 16.

Admissions Open 2021: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

As per an official statement, the council will make the link live for the first-round registration and one-time payment of registration fee for the UP state candidates between September 14 and September 16. During the 1st round of UPJEE choice-filling and locking from today, September 14 to September 16, unlimited choices may be filled, the official statement on UPJEE dates said.

After the seat is allotted, a process of document verification will be conducted for the freeze candidates at the district help centers.

The second round of seat allotment will be conducted in September and the third round will be held on September 23.

The UPJEE results were declared on Monday, September 13. As per data shared as many as 1,74,770 students qualified against around 2.28 lakh seats. The exams were conducted between August 31 and September 4.

UPJEE 2021 Result: How To Check