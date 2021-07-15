JEECUP 2021: Last Date To Apply For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP 2021: Apply by the end of the day

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude today. Applicants seeking admission to polytechnic courses can register at the official website-- jeecup.nic.in by the end of the day.

Admissions Open 2021: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of UPJEE 2021. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.

The application fee is Rs 300 for general category candidates. For SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200. Students will also have to pay additional bank charges.

JEECUP 2021 UPJEE Application Steps: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the submit button

Step 4: Pay the application fee online via credit, debit card or netbanking

Step 5: Submit and keep a hard copy for future reference

UPJEE 2021 will be held for admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

The UPJEE merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination.

The exam will be conducted for different groups. For Group A, E1 and E2, the paper will be conducted in offline mode only.

The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 – will be held online. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions.