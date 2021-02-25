  • Home
  • Education
  • JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20

JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. JEECUP will be held between June 15 and June 20.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 6:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP Counselling 2020: Additional Round Registration Begins
JEECUP 2020 Counselling: Registration, Choice-Filling, Direct Admission Begins
JEECUP 2020 Round 5 Counselling: Application Starts; Register Online Till October 31
JEECUP 2020 Round 4 Counselling: Application Begins; Check Details Here
UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here
JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeecup.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objections
JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20
JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. The UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) will be held between June 15 and June 20, 2021. While some papers of UPJEE will be held on online mode, a few others will be conducted offline.

JEECUP 2021 Official Notification

UPJEE is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2021-22.

JEECUP 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

“The name of the candidate, his/her parents name and Date of birth in the application form must exactly be the same as registered in Class 10/ equivalent Examination, read an official statement.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of JEECUP 2020. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.

Click here for more Education News
UPJEE JEEC UP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Check Revised Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Check Revised Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
JEE Main 2021: Over 45,000 Students Writing Exam In Regional Languages
JEE Main 2021: Over 45,000 Students Writing Exam In Regional Languages
Education Ministry To Prepare Comprehensive Database On Buddhism Related Courses
Education Ministry To Prepare Comprehensive Database On Buddhism Related Courses
IIT Madras Researchers Identify Sustainable, Alternative Source For Anti-Cancer Drug Camptothecin
IIT Madras Researchers Identify Sustainable, Alternative Source For Anti-Cancer Drug Camptothecin
Delhi's Private Schools In Favour Of Online Exams For Upto Class 8, Assessment To Be Project Based
Delhi's Private Schools In Favour Of Online Exams For Upto Class 8, Assessment To Be Project Based
.......................... Advertisement ..........................