Image credit: Shutterstock JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. The UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) will be held between June 15 and June 20, 2021. While some papers of UPJEE will be held on online mode, a few others will be conducted offline.

JEECUP 2021 Official Notification

UPJEE is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2021-22.

JEECUP 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

“The name of the candidate, his/her parents name and Date of birth in the application form must exactly be the same as registered in Class 10/ equivalent Examination, read an official statement.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of JEECUP 2020. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.