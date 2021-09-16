JEECUP 2021 Counselling: UPJEE (Polytechnic) First Round Seat Allotment List Today

UPJEE 1st round of seat allotment list today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the first seat allotment list of Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling today, September 16. The first round of counselling for admission to undergraduate polytechnic programmes began on Monday, September 14. Shortlisted students will be able to freeze, float option selection, and verify documents at the district help centers between September 17 and September 19.

Admissions Open 2021: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

The second round of the seat allotment list will be released on September 20 and for the third round, it will be released on September 23.

The UPJEE results were declared on Monday, September 13. As per data shared as many as 1,74,770 students qualified against around 2.28 lakh seats. The exams were conducted between August 31 and September 4.

UPJEE 2021 First Allotment List: How To Check

Go to the official website of UPJEE- jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the designated link -- “Online Registration and Choice Filling 2021 for Round 1”

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Enter the UPJEE roll number, date of birth and security pin

Click on 'Submit'

UPJEE 2021 1st round of seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of the result for future reference

Candidates will have to carry their allotment letters and the documents for verification to the help centres and pay the course fees to confirm admission. In case, candidates are not satisfied with their UPJEE (P) allotted seats, they can choose the FLOAT option with a payment of Rs 3000.