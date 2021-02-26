JEECUP 2021 Application Form Released; Exam From June 15 To 20

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the application form for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2021 on its official website, jeecup.nic.in. The JEECUP examination is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20 in selected districts of Uttar Pradesh. Time of reporting and examination will be as per schedule printed on admit card of the candidate.

The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. It can be downloaded from the UPJEE website through the candidate’s login ID and password.

The examination is conducted for admission to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management courses in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP.

Application Form:

The online submission of application form, uploading of scanned photograph and signature should be done at UPJEE official website. The candidates should fill all the required details while filling up the online form. On submission of details, a confirmation page with application number will be generated. All the candidates must take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it for reference. The application fee payment can either be made by net banking/credit/debit card or other modes available at the payment page, or by depositing the fee in cash in the any branch of State Bank of India and generating an e-challan during the online filling of application form.

Mode of examination:

The paper of UPJEE for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in offline mode only. The papers of the rest of the groups- B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in an online mode in selected districts.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589 from 10 am to 5 pm or email at jeecuphelp@gmail.com.