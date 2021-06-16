  • Home
  • Education
  • JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Extended; Apply By July 15

JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Extended; Apply By July 15

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadline to register for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 10:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) Application To Close On April 30; Know Admission Process, Eligibility
Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30
JEECUP 2021 Application Form Released; Exam From June 15 To 20
JEECUP 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 15 To 20
JEECUP Counselling 2020: Additional Round Registration Begins
JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Extended; Apply By July 15
Students can register for UPJEE 2021 till July 15 at jeecup.nic.in
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadline to register for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. Students will now get another month to apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE). Applicants seeking admission to polytechnic courses can register at jeecup.nic.in by July 15.

UPJEE is held for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2021-22.

JEECUP 2021 Official Notification

JEECUP 2021 UPJEE Application Steps

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) application fee is Rs 300 for General category candidates. For SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200. Students will also have to pay additional bank charges.

“The name of the candidate, his/her parents name and Date of birth in the application form must exactly be the same as registered in Class 10/ equivalent Examination, read an official statement.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of UPJEE 2021. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.

Click here for more Education News
UPJEE JEECUP result UPJEEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Live | School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................