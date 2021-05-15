JEECUP 2021: Application Deadline Extended For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam

JEECUP 2021: UPJEE Polytechnic application deadline extended (representational)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic, or UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021. Students can register for the exam up to June 15. Previously, the application deadline was April 30.

The exam was earlier scheduled for June 15 to 20. Now, since the application deadline has been extended, it is likely that the exam will be postponed.

UPJEE 2021 will be held for admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be conducted for different groups. For Group A, E1 and E2, the paper will be conducted in offline mode only.

The papers of the rest of the groups –B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 – will be held online. Each group will have separate papers with 100 objective-type questions.

These groups represent different courses, details of which are mentioned on the information bulletin.

The application fee is Rs 300 for general category candidates. For SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200. Students will also have to pay additional bank charges.

For more information regarding UPJEE 2021, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589 from 10 am to 5 pm on office days, or email at jeecuphelp@gmail.com.