JEECUP 2020: Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam Postponed Until Further Notice

JEECUP 2020 for polytechnic programmes in Uttar Pradesh has been postponed until further notice. Admit cards will be released eight days prior to the new date of exam, which is yet to be announced.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 5:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam for Polytechnic, or JEECUP 2020, until further notice. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 19 and July 25, 2020, and the admit card download facility was to be available from July 8. The decision to postpone JEECUP 2020 has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance exam scheduled on July 19 and July 25 has been postponed. New dates will be announced soon,” JEECUP said in a statement.

“Admit cards will be available eight days prior to the date of examination,” the statement added.

JEECUP conducts entrance exams for admission to engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. FOr 2020-21, admission to 67 courses in as many as 1,296 institutes will be given on the basis of online counselling.

Previously, the authorities had re-opened the application window of JEECUP 2020 from June 17 to June 21.

Education News COVID-19 UPJEEP
