JEECUP Counselling 2020 Round 5 Starts Today; Check Details

JEECUP Counselling 2020: The online application for Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 5 counselling starts today at jeecup.nic.in. The entrance examination council will also allow the students to participate in a direct admission process.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the online application window for the JEECUP counselling round 5 from today, October 30. The JEECUP 2020 counselling round 5 will continue till October 31 at jeecup.nic.in. JEECUP 2020 counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; JEECUP 2020 seat allotment; online willingness and payment of seat confirmation. As per JEECUP dates 2020, the phase fifth of the JEECUP counselling 2020 seat allotment result will be declared on November 1. The first year classes, as per JEECUP 2020 dates, will start from November 17.

The JEECUP document allotment will be provided to the allotted candidates from November 1 to November 3. The entrance examination council will also allow the students to participate in the direct admission process between November 5 and November 6, 2020.

The JEECUP-conducted eligibility test is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to 67 course seats in 1296 institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2020-2021. JEECUP has announced UPJEE Polytechnic result 2020 on the official website, jeecup.nic.in on September 28. The UP Polytechnic paper had 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks. The duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

JEECUP 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • JEECUP 2020 Admit Card

  • JEECUP 2020 Rank Card

  • Call letter of JEECUP Counselling 2020

  • Marksheets and certificates of the qualifying exam

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Character Certificate

  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)

  • Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

  • Two photographs

JEECUP result JEECUP allotment result
